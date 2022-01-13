Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center Hosting Exhibition of Black Creativity: An Art Exhibition of Works by Black Artists from Palm Beach County

The Public Art Program and the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center present an exhibition of artists and poets with a personal heritage in the African diaspora and living, working or studying in Palm Beach County. The free exhibition – which will run from January 14 through February 26, 2022 at the Boynton Beach Arts & Cultural Center – includes paintings, drawings, textiles, mosaics, and poems by 18 working artists and four artists studying at local universities or high school.

A Public Opening and Artist Reception will be held on Friday, January 14 from 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm; Gallery Hours for the exhibition will be 10:00 am – 8:00 pm on Monday through Friday, and 9:00 am – 1:00 pm on Saturdays (until 4 PM on January 15).

Black Americans from the USA, Caribbean and Bahamas make up 30% of Boynton Beach residents and have been an essential part of the character of the City since its founding in 1920. The celebration of Black artists is an important part of City programming in the new downtown area and at the renovated Sara Sims Park. Currently, outdoor spinning sculptures by seven Black artists are displayed on East Ocean Avenue.

Events during the exhibition include The Highwaymen Exhibition on January 15, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on January 17, Black History Month Celebration on February 26, and more. View additional information about the exhibition, including a list of participating artists and poets.