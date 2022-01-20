Boca Raton Becomes First Senior Living Community in U.S. to Introduce Exergaming or “MultiBall” – A New Fitness Concept

Recent Studies Show that Exergames Can Boost Brain Health & Physical Health and Delay Dementia

Boca Raton, FL – Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences, a continuing care community in Boca Raton, has introduced an innovative fitness concept to its senior residents called MultiBall, or known by residents as “wall ball.” The new fitness concept, also called exergaming, is a sports and gaming platform that combines physical activity and digital games. According to company representatives in Germany where the product was created, Sinai Residences is the first senior living community in the U.S. to offer MultiBall.

Rachel Blumberg, Executive Director of Sinai Residences, says the new exergames are helping many of her community’s residents embrace active lifestyles, which has become more challenging in the pandemic era. “Instead of sitting and playing a board game, MutliBall offers our residents a fun and easy way to move around, bend over and stand up. They are having a blast and absolutely loving this new innovative way of exercising safely during the pandemic.”

Studies show that exergaming is not just good for you physically but could potentially boost brain health, especially in older adults with dementia. In fact, another study found that exergame training improved lower extremity and cognitive functioning, step reaction time, and symptoms of depression in this group.

Blumberg brought the concept to Sinai Residences after searching for an option that would allow residents to participate in fun and interactive physical fitness while still taking COVID precautions. An extra plus: residents can participate in MultiBall regardless of the weather outside.

Here’s how MultiBall works:

The residents stand in front of a screen where they can interact directly with the software

Some games involve balls. Others, such as “Ghosting,” track walking distance and help with balance, agility and directional changes

Interactive components help with cognitive skill development and precision training

Fitness workouts teach body balance and coordination

Brain-stimulating games include Quiz Game trivia and Memory Game match cards. Both require mobility by walking, incorporating a walker, wheelchair or any assistive device if needed.

According to Blumberg, Sinai Residences’ residents are thrilled with this innovative technology. They are able to play alone, with a friend (while safely wearing a mask) or even a grandchild. For Blumberg, who has had to cancel many fitness activities over the last two years because of Covid precautions, MultiBall is a lifesaver. “It’s innovative, fun and incorporates both fitness and cognitive interaction, yet it is safe during the pandemic,” she adds. “The best part is anyone can participate regardless of physical limitations. I truly believe this can benefit seniors everywhere.”

Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences Boca Raton is a not-for-profit Life Plan Community developed by Federation CCRC Development, a subsidiary of the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. Highly secure, with restricted gated access, Sinai is nestled on the 100-acre Federation campus, the largest land-based federation in the country. Sinai provides a superior lifestyle for active adults through a focus on wellness, health services and a wide variety of sophisticated activities. While guided by Jewish faith and heritage, Sinai’s progressive senior living community in Boca Raton welcomes people of all faiths, beliefs and cultures. Learn more at www.sinairesidences.com.