Published On: Thu, Jan 6th, 2022

Boca Greek Festival – Celebrates 40 Years

The Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church in Boca Raton, Florida, is celebrating it’s 40th Annual  Greek Festival from January 27-30, 2022. Since 1982, the largest event in Boca Raton has been  offering delicious Greek Food & Culture, with some of the finest authentic Greek delicacies,  including: Lamb Chops, Gyros, Souvlaki, Saganaki, Loukaniko, Spanakopita as well as Greek  desserts – Baklava, Koulourakia & Kourambiedes and home-made Loukoumades.  

There will be multiple tavernas (bars) serving Mythos Beer, Greek Wine & Ouzo, as well as  performances from the award-winning Saint Mark Greek Dancers.  

Festival Chairman, Joe Pores, on behalf of the Committee, invites the entire community to join  us this year. Make sure you take a tour of our Sanctuary with some of the most magnificient Iconography in the Western Hemisphere. 

Fun Filled Day for the entire Family with over 30 Vendors exhibiting 

Midway Carnival including Rides and games of skill. 

Premium Parking onsite as well as remote parking at Patch Reef Park via Shuttles. Drive thru available with online ordering. 

Saint Mark Greek Orthodox Church is located at 2100 NW 51st Street in Boca Raton, FL 33431.

