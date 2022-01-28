Boca Beat, 01/28
- To support its evolving membership demographics, including many who have relocated in the last year to call St. Andrews Country Club their new home and club, the Club’s senior executive team has strengthened with veteran experts who bring demonstrated capabilities and track records of success in their respective fields.
- For the second year in a row, nine Hooters locations are partnering with the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida to help with their annual fundraising efforts. The Girl Scouts will have cookie booths at nine local Hooters locations to support their goal of providing 75,000 boxes of cookies for our brave military men and women. Hooters will match every box sold (up to $15,000) by the Girl Scouts at each of their South Florida Hooters restaurant locations on Thursday, February 3, Friday, February 4, Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6.
- Brightline breaks ground on its new Boca Raton station with Kauffman Lynn as the construction manager for the garage and train station. Once completed, the station will be Brightline’s fifth operational in the state, connecting travelers in Boca Raton to Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and soon Orlando. Located on a 1.8-acre site across from Mizner Park and adjacent to the downtown library, Brightline’s Boca station will feature approximately 38,000 square feet of space which will include its signature autonomous MRKT and premium lounge among other station amenities. The station will offer a seamless travel experience through modern technology, including a cashless environment, touchless turnstiles and high-speed WiFi. Brightline’s Boca station is expected to be complete in the fall of 2022.
- The South Florida Fair will be implementing new measures on the event’s final Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29. These proactive procedures come in the wake of the number of unsupervised minors roaming the fairgrounds on the busiest nights of the fair.
- Round up the whole family to see and learn about our City’s many fascinating trucks and vehicles at Touch a Truck! In partnership with the City of Boca Raton’s Municipal Services, Utility Services, Recreation Services, and Police and Fire Departments, the Spanish River Library is pleased to host this exciting program for its third year.
- This month, Place of Hope, one of the largest and most diverse children and families organizations in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, celebrated Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s announcement unveiling a new human trafficking prevention initiative called The 100 Percent Club. The announcement is timely as January marks Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Place of Hope has made the issue of trafficking a priority since 2012 and has been working diligently to bring services to survivors and education tools to the community.
- Toby & Leon Cooperman Sinai Residences, a continuing care community in Boca Raton, has introduced an innovative fitness concept to its senior residents called MultiBall, or known by residents as “wall ball.” The new fitness concept, also called exergaming, is a sports and gaming platform that combines physical activity and digital games. According to company representatives in Germany where the product was created, Sinai Residences is the first senior living community in the U.S. to offer MultiBall.
- Downtown comes alive with style! Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Delray Beach Fashion Week from February 23-27, 2022. 100% of proceeds will benefit Achievement Center for Children & Families (ACCF).
- It’s the season for another fun-filled and heartwarming event presented by JARC Florida! In person at the The Addison’s courtyard in Boca Raton or Live on Zoom via Playimage Communications, guests can watch as 15 individuals with intellectual or development disabilities walk the runway and show off Women’s Fashion from Finally Chic Clothing & Accessories and Men’s Fashion from Robert Graham. The JARC FL Clients will strut along the catwalk to the emceeing of entertainer and Master of Ceremonies Sam Simon.
