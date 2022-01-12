Bernstein Family Foundation Makes $1 Million Gift to Boca Raton’s Keeping the Promise Capital Campaign

Bernsteins

Donation Named the Hospital’s Ambulance Entrance

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Raton resident Steven E. Bernstein has made a $1 million gift to Keeping the Promise…The Campaign for Boca Raton Regional Hospital. Mr. Bernstein’s contribution emanates from the Bernstein Family Foundation, which he runs with his daughter, Abby Rose Bernstein Henderson.

Mr. Bernstein’s generosity brings the total funds raised through the Keeping the Promise Campaign to more than $215 million toward its goal of $250 million.

“We are delighted to welcome Steven Bernstein and the Bernstein Family Foundation to our treasured group of Keeping the Promise donors,” said Lincoln Mendez, CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. “This is the Bernstein Family Foundation’s first gift to Boca Regional and we are eternally grateful it

comes in the midst of our largest ever capital campaign and the most significant campus initiative in our history. We thank Mr. Bernstein and his daughter, Abby, for their thoughtfulness and generosity to the long-term healthcare future of our area.”

The Bernstein Family Foundation gift is acknowledged through the naming of the ambulance entrance to the Emergency Room of the hospital.

“The Bernstein Family Foundation prides itself on supporting local charities and is excited to help fund the expansion of Boca Raton Regional Hospital,” said Mr. Bernstein. “We believe the hospital upgrades will enhance the quality of medical services provided to our community.”

Mr. Bernstein is the Chairman of the Board of SBA Communications headquartered in Boca Raton. The communications company owns over 34,000 towers in approximately 15 countries, and employs more than 1,500 employees worldwide. Steven Bernstein is the founder of SBA and has served as Chair since its inception in 1989. He also served as Chief Executive Officer from 1989 to 2001. His daughter, Abby is a mental health counselor in Boca Raton who specializes in treating various types of eating disorders, mood disorders and adolescent issues.

“Both Steven and Abby, and everyone connected with the Bernstein Family Foundation, see the value of the transformative health care vision at the heart of this initiative and Keeping the Promise,” said Stan Barry, co-chair of Keeping the Promise campaign. “They are new members of our donor family and their investment in our health care future is a profound gesture demonstrating the importance of our project. We heartily thank them for joining us.”

Recently, SBA rolled out a new Corporate Wellness Program with its exclusive partner, Boca Raton Regional Hospital. The arrangement, the first of this kind between the hospital and a large local company, encompasses a variety of services, including on-site and off-site doctor’s appointments, blood pressure

checks and blood screenings, mobile mammograms, yoga, meditation and mental health services, nutrition, lectures and other services many of which many are available to SBA’s workforce by video.

“We were eager to get involved,” said Boca Raton Regional Hospital CEO Lincoln Mendez. “Three months of intense work ensued between SBA and our team from the hospital and we couldn’t be happier with the final result. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this magnified the importance of the SBA partnership with Boca Raton Regional Hospital for resources that were unimaginable just a few months ago.”

The $250 million Keeping the Promise Campaign is the largest fund-raising initiative in Boca Regional’s history and is supporting its most ambitious period of growth and expansion. The campus redevelopment plans include at the centerpiece, the new Gloria Drummond Patient Tower where patients will be welcomed in the inviting new Louis B. and Anne W. Green Lobby with plans for retail, dining, meeting space, a sanctuary, outdoor courtyards and other conveniences for visitors. The new tower features all new surgical suites and all private patient rooms exceeding the latest safety standards for patient care. In the current hospital building, all existing rooms will be converted to private in a comprehensive renovation of all patient units including maternity, oncology, and orthopedics. An expansion of the Marcus Neuroscience Institute is well underway with emphasis on neurovascular/stroke, central nervous system tumors, spine, and epilepsy/seizure disorders. The 972-car Schmidt Family Parking Facility will be connected to the Marcus Neuroscience Institute once the new tower construction is complete.

