“Artists of Palm Beach County Presents Annual Membership Exhibit”

Boca Raton, FL – Artists of Palm Beach County, Inc. (APBC) is pleased to announce its “Annual Members 2022 Exhibit” at the ArtWorks Gallery located at 555 25th Street in the wonderful, historic Bohemian art district of Northwood in West Palm Beach. The exhibition which begins on February 1st and runs until April 11, 2022 will have an Opening Reception on Friday, February 25, 2022, 5 – 8 PM.

The Artists of Palm Beach County, Inc. a 501 (c) 3 organization since 2006, offers members the opportunities to exhibit and sell their work, to network with other artists, and to attend Art Salons, workshops and classes. In addition to empowering artists, the organization is dedicated to enriching the community at large through its art activities and is always happy to invite new members. The original artwork in all media, 2D and 3D chosen for this member exhibit will most certainly delight the public. APBC is pleased to announce that Barbara Ziev will be the Judge for awards. Ms. Ziev, former owner of the beautiful Gallery 526, is a multi-disciplinary artist in her own right and an important member of the art community

An Opening Reception and awards ceremony at the ArtWorks Gallery is planned for Friday, February 25th, 5 – 8 PM. Due to Covid, APBC intends to implement visitor policies in a flexible fashion depending on the level of disease transmission at the time. CDC guidelines will be followed limiting the number of guests inside and encouraging mask wearing. If all goes well, reception attendees will be treated to a live jazz band, and visitors can also stroll through the area to enjoy local arts or dine at some of the best restaurants in West Palm Beach. For information go to https://artistsofpalmbeachcounty.org or email [email protected] ArtWorks Gallery of Northwood can be reached at 561-833-9165.