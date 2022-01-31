Artis Senior Living Certified as a Great Place to Work

Chamber Member Update

January 18, 2022 [City, State] – Great Place to Work Institute and its senior care partner Activated Insights have

honored Artis Senior Living with certification as a Great Place to Work. The certification process involved surveying 100% of associates from across Artis Senior Living’s 27 communities and evaluating more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included associate pride in the organization’s community impact, belief that their work makes a difference, and feeling their work has special meaning. Rankings are based on associates’ experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

“Artis Senior Living has a culture all its own, and we’re proud that we are recognized for being a great place to work. Our rich history of diversity, hard work, and economic vitality helps make us who we are,” said Don Feltman, President and CEO of Artis Senior Living. Feltman continued, “Artis Senior Living drew on our long history of serving the needs of those with memory impairment. From the very start, our dedication to the residents and unique approach to Memory Care pioneered The Artis Way philosophy. This philosophy is based on a belief that caring for the human being and remaining positive, we find and embrace opportunities that still exist for each resident, regardless of the dementia diagnosis.”

“We applaud Artis Senior Living for seeking certification and publicly sharing its associates’ feedback,” said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work’s senior care partner Activated Insights. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own associates’ trust and create a great workplace for high performance.”





About Artis Senior Living

Artis Senior Living, a premier developer-owner-operator of assisted living residences, was formed by a group of seasoned senior living professionals on behalf of the Bainum family. Artis is committed to providing the finest level of care through a compassionate dedication to each resident’s comfort and needs. Most of its residences are dedicated to caring for individuals who live with Alzheimer’s disease and related memory disorders. Its portfolio includes twenty four assisted living communities in operation that are dedicated to serving seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, as well as thirty communities in planning and three under construction nationwide. For more about Artis, please visit https://www.artisseniorliving.com/



About Activated Insights and Great Place to Work

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune “Best Workplaces for Aging Services™” as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials,

Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.

Learn more at ActivatedInsights.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.