American Humane Cocktail Party at International Polo Club Palm Beach

Brendan Cabey and “MWD Ramos”

Cocktails with the American Humane Supports Reunification of Military Working Dogs with Service Members

Boca Raton, FL – As the sun set over the International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC) on January 13, American Humane hosted a philanthropic cocktail event to honor brave heroes on both ends of the leash. Military working dogs, who valiantly serve alongside American troops to keep them safe from IEDs and other dangers, are too often retired overseas and are not able to be brought back home to their former handlers.

“American Humane is thrilled to have assembled such an exceptional Wellington audience in support of our efforts to reunite American’s brave military K-9s with their beloved handlers,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, American Humane’s president & CEO. “After serving our country, many brave Military Working Dogs are tragically left alone overseas, and military handlers often face the heartbreaking reality of parting ways with their K-9 counterparts after forming an incredible bond through service on the battlefield.”

Guests savored delicious hors d’oeuvres and signature cocktails poolside, and enjoyed the contemporary rhythms of world-renowned musician Victor Espinola and his electric Paraguayan harp. A silent auction featured notable prizes, from a scenic helicopter tour of Palm Beach and the Florida Coast, to a two-night stay at Caerula Mar Club, Bahamas, with private jet transportation by Verijet.

Proceeds will assist in bringing military working dogs (MWDs) back home to be reunited with their handlers.

Additionally, monies raised will provide free, specialty, and preventative medical care for retired MWDs.

For more information, visit americanhumane.org.