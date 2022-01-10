Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Hopportunities to Host First Annual Cornhole for the Kids Tournament

Achievement Centers for Children & Families (ACCF) and Hopportunities are partnering to host their First Annual Cornhole for the Kids Tournament on Saturday, January 29, 2022, beginning at 11 a.m. at Hopportunities, 440 NE 5th Ave., Delray Beach. All proceeds will benefit ACCF programs, serving more than 700 local children and families.

“Hopportunites does so much for local children in the community, so when we approached John the owner with the idea of a Cornhole fundraiser, he was excited to partner with us,” said ACCF Chief Development Officer Jessica Hall. “Hopportunities is a great venue, they are passionate about philanthropy it’s a perfect fit!”

“We have an awesome day planned for all of our players!” said Hopportunities founder John Macatangay. “So many Delray Beach locals want to learn more about partnering with local non-profits, this event is a perfect opportunity. Come out ready to play, enjoy food, drink, music and camaraderie– all for a great cause. We offer 10% off to anyone who takes Uber or Lyft, walks over, or gets dropped off. ”

The cost per team is $65.00. Event, food & beverage, prize and swag bag sponsorship opportunities are also available. Prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third-place teams; there will also be a 50/50 raffle and a unique ring toss game for the chance to win cash and additional prizes.

For more information or to sign up to play, please visit www.achievementcentersfl.org/all-events/