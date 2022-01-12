12th Annual In-Person LOOP for Literacy Set for February 12

Loop for Literacy Co-Chair Joe Grant with Cassidy and Anne Isabelle Grant and Jenna and Andre Young

Loop Your Way Virtual Option Available February 1-12

Boca Raton, FL – The Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County invites walkers, runners and cyclists to participate in the 12th Annual Loop for Literacy. This year’s fundraiser offers both an in-person event on February 12 and a virtual Loop Your Way component at the place and time of participants’ choice from February 1-12. The in-person event will take place at Bryant Park in Lake Worth Beach with the cycling event turn-around at Manatee Lagoon, an FPL Eco-Discovery Center.

You can organize a team of colleagues, family, friends or participate as an individual to actively support literacy programs that help children and adults be successful in school and life. Participants will receive a race tech shirt and book-themed finisher medal. Every child registered will receive a book.

Participants can choose from:

ROADSIDE BIKE RIDE : $50 7:00 a.m. The 24-mile ride includes a rest stop at Manatee Lagoon and loops back to Bryant Park. A helmet is required for all cyclists.



: 5K USATF CERTIFIED RUN / WALK : Adult – $35 Student (18 and under) – $15 8:00 a.m. start time for runners 8:05 a.m. start time for walkers

:

KIDS 1 MILE FUN RUN : (12 years and under) $10 8:45 a.m.



: (12 years and under) KIDS 100-YARD DASH: (7 years and under) $10 9:00 a.m.

(7 years and under)

Those interested in participating in Loop for Literacy can register here. Early packet pick-up dates and locations for in-person participants will be announced in the coming weeks on the Loop for Literacy website. Virtual participants can be pick-up their packets between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Blume Literacy Center at 3651 Quantum Blvd. in Boynton Beach, starting January 24. Shipping packets for virtual participants is also an option with an additional shipping fee.

LOOP for Literacy sponsors to date include Presenting Sponsor: Florida Crystals; Gold Sponsors: Domino Sugar, Levenger Foundation and Bill Bone Bike Law; Bronze Sponsors: Sugar Growers Cooperative of Florida and LC Tri Shop; Supporter Level Sponsors: Park Avenue BBQ Grille, the Loewenstein Family, Orange Theory Fitness, The Palm Beach Post and Fit-2-Run. Sponsorship opportunities are detailed here.

The fundraiser is being chaired by Literacy Coalition Board Members Joe Grant of Boca Raton and Andy Loewenstein of Palm Beach Gardens. Committee members include Regine Bataille, Kathryn Freiburger, Len Gray, Alma Horne, Nicole Rocco and Helena Zacharis.

For more information, visit www.LiteracyPBC.org or call 561-767-3370.

About the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County

A recipient of the coveted 4-star Charity Navigator rating for 12 consecutive years, the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County works to improve the quality of life in our community by promoting and achieving literacy. In Palm Beach County, 22% of adults age 16 older lack basic literacy skills and can’t fill out a job application or read a bus schedule and nearly half of all third graders are not reading on grade level. Through extensive outreach and collaboration with a network of community partners, the Literacy Coalition strives to ensure that individuals who need to improve their literacy skills receive the help they need. By providing services to 46,867 adults, children and families each year, the Literacy Coalition’s goal is for every child and every adult in Palm Beach County to be able to read.