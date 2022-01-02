Giving the Gift of Tech This Holiday Season? Read This First

(StatePoint) One of the most popular holiday gift categories every year is tech. And surprise — many people need help setting up their new phones, laptops and other devices. Unfortunately, this leads to some family members missing out on holiday moments to serve as resident tech support for loved ones. Even worse, many gifts just stay in their boxes entirely.

In fact, research from tech care company Asurion reveals that nearly a third of all tech gifts go unused because the recipients don’t know how to use them, and 70% of people say they have helped family members set up and troubleshoot tech gifts during the holidays, with most spending at least an hour playing tech support for family. With all this wasted tech and wasted hours, you may be wondering how we’ve gotten to this point and if there’s a better way.

To help you set up your tech gifts and give you more time back to spend with family this holiday season, Asurion is hosting a free Tech Help Hotline. Between 7 am-11 pm EST from Dec. 24–31, simply call the Asurion Tech Help Hotline at 855-355-8324 (TECH) or visit asurion.com/techhelphotline for free expert help setting up a tech gift you’ve given or received. The Asurion Tech Elves will be standing by to help with anything from setting up your phone and transferring data; to connecting your smart home assistant, your smart TV, and more.

“While setting up gifts used to be as simple as adding batteries or plugging your device in, today’s top tech gadgets require firmware downloads, log-ins, Wi-Fi connections and more. Between prepping holiday meals, hosting the in-laws and keeping the kids entertained — setting up tech devices can become an unnecessary lump of coal,” says Marvin Maldonado, Asurion Expert Elf. “That’s why we’re on-hand this holiday season to help with tech setup, troubleshooting and tips to help you learn and grow with your newly gifted devices, hassle-free.”

The holiday season is best spent celebrating with loved ones, not dealing with additional hassles. Take advantage of free tools designed to help you set up your gifts and get back to what matters most.