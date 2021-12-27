Town Center at Boca Raton Dished Holiday Cheer at Annual “Give Back” Christmas Feast

For the sixth year in a row, Town Center at Boca Raton joined Boca Helping Hands to make the holidays brighter for the community’s underserved. The shopping center and the non-profit organization hosted this year’s Christmas Day Feast at Town Center at Boca Raton’s Cafes.

The feast welcomed community nonprofits including 4KIDS of South Florida, the Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Boys & Girls Club of Boca Raton, Family Promise of South Palm Beach County, Florence Fuller Child Development Center, For The Children, Inc., HomeSafe, Jim & Jan Moran Boys & Girls Club, Propel, The Salvation Army Boca Raton, and Unicorn Village Academy.

In true Town Center at Boca Raton style, attendees experienced five-star treatment, complete with festive table linens, full table service and fresh flowers on the table for the Christmas Day Feast. Entertainment included tableside magic, holiday crafts, jugglers, stilt walkers, visits with Santa and a toy for every child. All leftover food was donated to Boca Helping Hands.

Generous Christmas Day Feast food donors included The Capital Grille, True Food Kitchen, Joseph’s Classic Market, Pummarola, Mariposa at Neiman Marcus, California Pizza Kitchen, Forty Carrots at Bloomingdale’s, The Blue Dog Cookhouse & Bar, Chick-fil-A, La Boulangerie Boul’Mich, Oceans 234 and Maggiano’s Little Italy.