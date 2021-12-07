St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton

Lakeside Restaurant Interior

Commences With $27.5 Million Club Enhancement Plan

Boca Raton, FL – After a record-breaking year of estate home sales at St. Andrews Country Club (at an average sales price of $2.8 million) and thus a significant growth in new memberships, the “Elite Distinguished Club of the World” and a “Platinum Club of America” is embarking on a $27.5 million enhancement plan to commence in April 2022. Plans include a reimagined clubhouse lobby and ladies’ card room; a complete redesign of its Fazio II golf course; a total reorientation, expansion and reconstruction of its Lakeside Restaurant and its Aquatic Center’s poolside Café Blue and enrichments to its fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts and children’s playground.

According to St. Andrews Country Club COO/General Manager Club Rick Dente, the Club tapped the expertise of world-class architects and design firms with impeccable reputations and extensive experience with top tier clubs for Phase 1: Architecture Firm: Peacock + Lewis, Interior Design Firm: Pembroke & Ives and Golf Course Architect: Kipp Schulties. The enhancement plan completion is anticipated for late Fall 2023.

“As an award-winning premier private country club community that sets excellence as its success barometer, St. Andrews continues to envision and innovate to embrace the evolving lifestyle and club trends and exceed member expectations,” added St. Andrews Country Club Board of Governors President Artie Grossbard.

Enhancement Begins with a New Warm Clubhouse Welcome

Contemporary furnishings will be custom designed to suit the new Club aesthetic and fit the space;

soft natural materials will add warmth.

Detailed ceiling coffers will be illuminated with soft-indirect lighting to create the illusion of the ceiling floating above. Downlights will be arranged to create pools of light that highlight the furnishings. Accent lighting will showcase the architecture and enhance the decor. New impact-resistant windows throughout the facility will also improve the Clubhouse structure to protect against hurricanes, reduce exterior noise and reduce heat.

In addition to the lobby enhancement, Dente reports that the new and renewed facilities and amenities

will also include:



An All-New Lakeside Dining Venue: Exuding a modern feel with floor-to-ceiling windows and relaxed atmosphere, this venue will be completely reorganized and reconstructed. Designed as a place where members can wind down from a day of high-energy activities while enjoying a spirited sports bar setting, the Lakeside Restaurant will expand into a spacious new 11,000-square-foot restaurant – offering additional indoor, bar and outdoor seating. The redesign offers an abundance of natural light and open views with Nano folding glass doors that fully retract for a seamless continuity for an iconic indoor/outdoor open-air experience. The dining area, lined with the warmth of natural materials, will feature sweeping panoramic open views of the lake and golf vistas.





Redesign of its Fazio II Golf Course: Transformed with new innovative concepts, the total reorientation and reconstruction of this championship course will improve playability as well as the aesthetics. With additional lush landscaping and the planting of "Celebration" grasses for best feel and playability, all 18 holes will be redesigned with the most dramatic changes showcased on holes #2, #10 and #13.



A New Pavilion-style Café Blue: Enhancements include a new open-air Café Blue that will sport a modern structured pool pavilion for poolside dining underneath a modulating louvered pergola cooled by ceiling fans and unobstructed views of the lakes and fairways. A new convenient poolside walk-up window will provide members and guests the ability to enjoy freshly grilled sandwiches, kid-friendly fare, and creative tropical libations poolside.



Enhancements include a new open-air Café Blue that will sport a modern structured pool pavilion for poolside dining underneath a modulating louvered pergola cooled by ceiling fans and unobstructed views of the lakes and fairways. A new convenient poolside walk-up window will provide members and guests the ability to enjoy freshly grilled sandwiches, kid-friendly fare, and creative tropical libations poolside. “Best Use” Reorganization and Refresh of its free-standing Fitness Center: With wellness a member priority, the fitness center at SACC continually evolves to address the growing demand and changing fitness trends. To maximize the best use of its 20,000-square-foot, two-story freestanding facility, it will be relocating several components and its functional training area will be expanded to accommodate additional personalized physical training options. New training equipment designed to challenge and develop different muscle groups for better overall physical performance will be added to its roster of fitness: stretching zone, aerobics room, mind-body practices, spinning, Pilates studios, steam rooms, saunas and relaxation room. In addition to new flooring, enhanced lighting and ceiling fans, both men’s and ladies’ restrooms will be refreshed to tie into the new décor.

New upgrades to its Tennis Center facilities: To support this active complex hub for tennis and pickleball, six of its 14 clay tennis courts, including its lighted stadium court, will be upgraded to Fast-Dry Hydrocourt surfaces and will complete the renovation of all 14 courts with the latest, most advanced and playable surfaces available. Due to the growing membership interest for pickleball play, two more new courts will be added and the shaded cabana will be expanded for more social interaction.

Redesign of the Ladies' Card Room: Since ultimately a game room is where playful competition goes hand-in-hand with building member camaraderie, the new elegantly appointed decor will set the ideal backdrop for the 3,417-square-foot space. Symmetrical ceiling light coves will provide a bright and airy ambiance and reinforce the symmetry of a feature wall that is the centerpiece for elegant presentations of food and beverage. The new wall and floor treatments will create a comfortable, yet luxurious feel, while enhancing the room's acoustic characteristics.



Expansion of its Children's Playground: To accommodate a growing family membership, the

Club’s 5,700-square-foot Children’s Playground will be expanded to add a tot-lot, new cushioned flooring surface and fencing plus additional shade structures to its current play equipment, tube slide, spiral slide, deluxe grip climber, gyro capsule spinner, angled lunar climber and centipede climber.

