Published On: Sun, Dec 5th, 2021

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl will feature Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

By Robert S Weinroth

Western Kentucky University will face off against Appalachian State University in the 8th Annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl as announced by bowl officials today. The 2021 game at FAU Stadium will kick off at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 18 and will be televised nationally on ESPN and broadcast on ESPN Radio, including ESPN 106.3 locally.

Western Kentucky, 8-5 overall and 7-2 in Conference USA play, and Appalachian State, 10-3 overall and 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference games, will play for the Howard Schnellenberger Championship Trophy, awarded to the champion of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl. Both schools were champions of their conference divisions but lost in their respective conference title games to teams playing at home.

“We will have an opportunity to see history made in our game this year,” said RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl executive director Doug Mosley. “Western Kentucky comes into this game with the nation’s top passing quarterback in Bailey Zappe and he will be looking to set new NCAA single-season passing records in this game. On the other hand, Appalachian State has one of the best pass defenses in the nation. This matchup is going to amazing to watch unfold.”

Western Kentucky and Appalachian State have not previously met. Further, Appalachian State has not lost in its previous six bowl appearances. Western Kentucky played in the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl, defeating the University of Memphis, 51-31.

Tickets to the 2021 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl can be purchased by visiting

RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com/ticket-info or by calling 561-362-3650 and asking for RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl tickets. For travel information on the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, click on the Fanzone tab at RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com.

For more information about the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl visit RoofClaimBocaRatonBowl.com or follow on social media via Facebook (Facebook.com/BocaBowl), Twitter (@BocaBowl), and Instagram (@BocaBowl).

Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners.

