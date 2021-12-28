Publix in West Boca Raton sells winning Fantasy 5 ticket

A Publix Liquor Store in West Boca Raton sold one of seven winning tickets in Sunday’s statewide Fantasy 5 drawing, the Florida Lottery said.

The store in the Lakeside Green shopping center just west of Florida’s Turnpike sold the ticket, which paid $23,921.54.

The number combination of 4-7-11-22-29.

According to the lottery, other winning tickets were bought in East Palatka, Lake City, Miramar, Ocala and Port Charlotte, where two winning tickets were purchased.