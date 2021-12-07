Published On: Tue, Dec 7th, 2021

PHYSICAL PRESENCE IN CHURCH CAN’T OFFER ALL YOU NEED!

Believe, behave, and forever be secure!

— How would like to wake up at three in the morning at the sound of a big explosion? In this new vlog – PHYSICAL PRESENCE IN CHURCH CAN’T OFFER ALL YOU NEED! – my storytelling is based on an event like this and how it brings opportunities for reflection in the lives of a little town vagabond, the only local church, and lessons that come from what must have been quite a terrifying experience for that congregation and its pastor. Would the vagabond and this church family ultimately remain ‘cold’ or ‘hot’ to human relationships? Watch the vlog and find out!

-

