PBSC Grad Walk set for Dec. 12

Palm Beach State College will hold Grad Walk Sunday, Dec. 12, to celebrate its more than 2,400 expected fall graduates and its more than 1,800 students who completed their programs of study during the summer.

The festive event is in lieu of a traditional commencement ceremony and will be held from noon to 7 p.m. in the Duncan Theatre. Graduates will arrive in groups of 50 in 15-minute prearranged time slots to hear their names called, walk across the stage, be greeted by President Ava L. Parker, J.D. and be photographed.

The fall graduates include students ranging from 17 to 71 years old who are completing either a degree or certificate. The College also is awarding its first Bachelor of Science in Human Services degrees since launching the program in fall 2020, and the first Associate in Science degrees in Medical Assisting Advanced. The first certificate also is being awarded in the Diesel Maintenance Technician Career Certificate Program.

The outdoor activities will include a DJ and photo backdrops.

Among the fall graduates, more than 1,200 are completing the Associate in Arts transfer degree, over 360 are earning A.S. degrees and nearly 80 are earning bachelor’s degrees. Other highlights for the fall graduates are: