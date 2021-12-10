Netflix cancels ‘Cowboy Bebop’ live-action remake

Image courtesy of Resonate

Netflix has canceled the live-action ‘Cowboy Bebop’ remake.

As reported by GamesRadar, the streaming service canceled the show after its first season.

The show is based on the 1998 anime series and 2001 anime movie of the same name.

The series is set in 2071 and follows a group of bounty hunters cashing criminals in a bebop ship.

The live-action remake starred John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black. The series premiered on Netflix on Nov. 19 with mixed reviews. However, it announced its cancellation less than three weeks after the release.

“I truly loved working on this. It came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. I wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. See you, space cowboy,” says Javier Grillo-Marxuach, co-executive producer, in a tweet.

“A joy to work with you,” says Mason Alexander Park, who plays Gren in the series. Grillo-Marxuach replied by saying that he had “so much planned for season 2.”

Audiences can watch the 1998 version of ‘Cowboy Bebop’ and the live-action remake on Netflix.