Local man is charged with a string of armed robberies in Delray Beach

A local man is being charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in Delray Beach.

As reported by CBS 12 News, the suspect is a 3-time convicted felon.

Police have arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Bradon Bryant. Bryant was suspected of robbing two convenience stores in the past two weeks. 

One of the robberies occurred on Dec. 5 at the Bio-Lo Market on NW 8th Avenue. A cashier told police that the robber demanded cash from the register and pulled out a gun. The gun was fired but no one was injured.

Police also state that Bryant robbed a cashier at the Bodega Delray on NE 2nd Avenue. 

The robbery occurred on Dec. 3 and the robber was wearing a pink polo shirt, disposable gloves and a blue face mask. A gun was also used in the robbery.

Reports state that Bryant had three prior convictions, the most recent one being in April. 

About the Author

- Lauren is a junior at Nova Southeastern University who is studying Communications, Creative Writing, and Strategic Communications. In her free time, she loves to go to the beach and writing what's on her mind.

