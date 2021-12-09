Local man is charged with a string of armed robberies in Delray Beach

A local man is being charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in Delray Beach.

As reported by CBS 12 News, the suspect is a 3-time convicted felon.

Police have arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Bradon Bryant. Bryant was suspected of robbing two convenience stores in the past two weeks.

One of the robberies occurred on Dec. 5 at the Bio-Lo Market on NW 8th Avenue. A cashier told police that the robber demanded cash from the register and pulled out a gun. The gun was fired but no one was injured.

Police also state that Bryant robbed a cashier at the Bodega Delray on NE 2nd Avenue.

The robbery occurred on Dec. 3 and the robber was wearing a pink polo shirt, disposable gloves and a blue face mask. A gun was also used in the robbery.

Reports state that Bryant had three prior convictions, the most recent one being in April.