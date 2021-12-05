Learning to Love Cold-Weather Camping and Trekking

(StatePoint) Do you identify as an outdoor enthusiast — but only during three seasons of the year? Here are some tips and recommendations for learning to love cold-weather camping, trekking and more:

• Take up a new sport: Whether it’s ice climbing, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing, there are certain sports that can only be enjoyed in cold conditions. Challenge yourself to take up a new athletic endeavor this winter. The thrill of trying something for the first time may prove sufficiently distracting from the chill, plus you may discover a new passion in the process.

• Let durable tech support you: Your wearable tech should be as tough and intrepid as you are. So if your current outdoor watch doesn’t support high-level performance or stand up to the toughest of conditions, it’s time for an update. Consider Casio’s line of Pro Trek and G-SHOCK watches, which have built-in technology to ensure your fun doesn’t turn to frustration. For example, those in G-SHOCK’s Mudmaster series feature a digital compass, barometer, altimeter, thermometer and step tracker to help you reach your goals, even when challenges seem insurmountable. The Base model is the MUDMASTER GGB100, which uses carbon material that delivers a new level of shock-, water-, dust- and mud-resistance. The watches in the Pro Trek series are also equipped with quad sensor technology, and in some cases, Smartphone connectivity. Using Bluetooth and Casio’s Smartphone Link functionality, wearers can connect to a designated app for access to additional useful data for your outdoor adventures, such as route log, calories burned, location indicator, altitude, longitude, latitude and more.

• Embrace a mind over matter attitude: Hate the cold? Consider the approach of extreme, cold-weather athlete Wim Hof, whose famous outdoor feats of endurance in subzero temperatures (and in little clothing) have earned him the apt nickname, “The Iceman.” You don’t need to forgo shoes and a shirt like he does to take a page from his cold weather playbook, which involves controlled breathing. Dip a toe into the icy waters of his technique by checking out the Wim Hof Method Mobile app.

• Get prepped for nighttime: While you may prefer to spend the night in a cabin or other shelter in winter, and that’s totally respectable, if you do plan a more rustic adventure, be sure that your tent and sleeping bag are specifically engineered for winter use. A sleeping pad placed beneath your sleeping bag can provide a valuable layer between you and the cold ground. Most importantly stay healthy and safe. Change your plans if there are unsafe conditions in the forecast and know the signs of hypothermia and frostbite. If you are a novice, you may also consider bringing along a friend who is well-versed in cold weather outdoor adventures until you get the hang of it.

If you go all out during summer, spring and fall, but shy away from outdoor adventures in winter, let new gear and a new mindset help you embrace the cold.