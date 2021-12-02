Juice WRLD’s mother shares birthday letter to son as tribute

Image courtesy of Complex

Carmela Wallace, Juice WRLD’s mother, shares a birthday letter with her son.

As reported by Complex, the letter was for what would have been his 23rd birthday.

The artist, Juice WRLD, died of an accidental overdose in December 2019. In the letter, Wallace looks back on her son’s life.

“You and I would have reminisced about previous birthdays and I’m sure we would have laughed once again about the mp3 player. I would have tried to get as many birthday wishes in as possible like I always did on your birthday when we were together,” says Wallace in the letter.

“I promise to continue your message of healing and use Live Free 999 as an avenue to normalize the conversation around mental health and substance dependency and help those who suffer in silence,” continues Wallace.

Read the full letter here.