Impact 100 PBC Announces Semi-Finalist Nonprofits

On Thursday, December 9, Impact 100 Palm Beach County (Impact 100 PBC) announced its 2022 semi-finalist nonprofit organizations. The 21 groups, all with projects based in south Palm Beach County, have the opportunity to now submit full applications for one of multiple $100,000 high-impact grants.

“Impact 100 PBC has become a major grant funder,” said Holly Schuttler, President of Impact 100 PBC. “To date, we have given over $4.5 million in grant funds to assist local non-profits and those most in need. These are funds that were not available to our community 11 years ago. Impact 100 PBC acts as a lifeline to these vital organizations.”

Impact 100 PBC is a women’s 501c3 nonprofit organization funding local nonprofit initiatives. It is comprised of a growing number of over 600 women who donate $1,000 annually, pool all funds and vote to award grants to nonprofits serving southern Palm Beach County in five focus areas: Arts, Culture and Historic Preservation; Education; Environment and Animal Welfare; Family; and Health and Wellness. Since its inception, Impact 100 Palm Beach County has awarded more than $4.5 million in grants.

“Our mission in Impact 100 PBC is to improve our community by collectively funding impactful $100,000 grants to nonprofits in our area,” said Kelly Fleming, President-Elect of Impact 100 PBC. “Last year we had 652 members and we are hoping to reach 700 this year. The more members we have, the more money we can give to nonprofits in Palm Beach County. This ‘team philanthropy’, where our funds are pooled together, makes a bigger impact than individual donations.”

This year’s semi-finalists include the following nonprofits in Impact 100 PBC’s focus areas.

Arts, Culture & Historic Preservation Benzaiten Center for Creative Arts: Hands Across the Community Spady Cultural Heritage Museum: Digitizing Black History GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute: Theatrical Fusion Young Singers of The Palm Beaches: South County Sings for Healing

Education Best Foot Forward: Grounded for Life Florence Fuller Child Development Centers: Intensive Individualized Tutoring for 100 Children Propel Inc.: “VIRTUTOR” University of Florida Foundation: SEFS & GEMS Xcel Mentoring Network: Youth Training & Wellness

Environment & Animal Welfare Boca Save Our Beaches: Sea Tails with Seymour Marine Education Initiative: Sustainable Agriculture Education Initiative Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Project Catsnip

Family American Association of Caregiving Youth: RACY (Rides for A Caregiving Youth) Camelot Community of Care: KinNections (Keeping Kids with Kinship Caregivers) Friends of Foster Children: Kinship, Care & Connections Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services: TFRC Therapeutic Resource & Family Center Unicorn Children’s Foundation: Family Navigator Program

Health & Wellness Love Serving Autism: Serving with Heart in SPBC Promise Fund of FL: Health Equity for Women in Cancer & Prevention The Lord’s Place: Buckle Campus The Soup Kitchen, Inc.: Lift Up





Finalists will be announced on March 31, 2022 and will then have the chance to present their projects to the members of Impact 100 PBC. Members will then vote to award multiple $100,000 grants to nonprofits in five focus areas at the Grand Awards event on April 19, 2022.

Membership for Impact 100 PBC 2021 is open through March 31,2022 For more information about Impact 100 PBC or to join this chapter, please visit www.impact100pbc.org or call 561.336.4623.