Hawaii faces ‘catastrophic’ flooding and intense weather

Image courtesy of Global News

Hawaii faces major storms and catastrophic flooding.

As reported by Global News, the storms threaten the state’s infrastructure with rain and wind.

Weather officials warn that the slow-moving thunderstorms, heavy rains and high winds could continue until Dec. 8.

A state of emergency has also been issued throughout the state until Dec. 13.

The National Weather Service states that the storms bring the threat of ‘catastrophic’ flooding as a low-pressure system moves east to west.

The storm has knocked out power across Hawaii and the worst of the rain is expected to come Dec. 13.

“Now is the time to make sure you have an emergency plan in place and supplies ready should you need to move away from rising water,” says Gov. David Ige in a statement.

All islands still face the threat of landslides, lightning, flash floods and strong winds for the next few days.