George J. Helwig – October 25, 2021

George J. Helwig, age 86 of Boca Raton, FL entered into eternal peace with his family by his side at Bridgeport Hospital on October 25, 2021. George was born July 19, 1935 in Woodside Queens, NY to the late George B. Helwig and Florence Murphy. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Ronald.

George attended NY city public schools where he excelled in the visual arts, especially painting and drawing. After graduating high school, he joined NBC studios doing graphic design on many of their sets. A few years later, he started taking courses at night at Columbia University while working during the day, graduating in 1962.

While at Columbia, he met the love of his life, Elizabeth and would later marry her in 1963. After graduating Columbia University, George started a new career path, working for Peat Marwick in their Financial Services advisory practice which led him to what he later called his dream job. George joined Swiss American Securities Inc. and rose to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. There he led the expansion of the companies trading and technology divisions and presence in various stock markets such as NYSE and AMEX.

In his retirement, George went back to painting, reading about history, golfing and travelling. He had a passion for his family and enjoyed many trips with his children and grandchildren that included cruises along with various family vacations across the United States. He is survived by his cherished wife, Elizabeth along with his children George and his wife Lisa, Andrew and with his wife Susan and Kathryn and her husband Jeff. He also leaves behind his seven beloved grandchildren – Ryan, Samantha, Matthew, Daniel, Kaitlyn, Brendon and Logan along with many nieces and nephews.