‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallée dies

Film director Jean-Marc Vallée — who directed the 2013 drama “Dallas Buyers Club” — died Sunday near Quebec City, Canada, his production company’s publicist told CNN.

Vallée was 58 years old.

“He was a friend, creative partner, and an older brother to me,” Nathan Ross, a partner in Vallée’s production company Crazyrose, said in the statement to CNN. “The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Vallée got his start working on Canadian music videos and short subjects, before making his feature debut with the French-language film “Liste noire,” also known by its English title “Black List.”