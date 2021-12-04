Comprehensive Center for Brain Health opens up in Boca Raton

The Comprehensive Center for Brain Health opens a location in Boca Raton.

As reported by Local 10 News, Dr. James Galvin who is the Director of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine will be working at the new location.

The center aims to eliminate brain diseases like Alzheimer’s Lewy Body Disease. People have already been able to benefit from the center’s work like Bobbi Rutt.

Rutt met with Dr. Galvin in Boca Raton to help her with issues she had with her memory.

“The focus of our research is on neurodegenerative diseases. Slow degenerative diseases of the brain that affect memory and other thinking abilities. This includes Alzheimer’s disease, Lewy body dementia,” says Dr. Galvin.

Rutt was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment but is receiving techniques from the center that help her improve her memory.

For more information about the center and its services, visit the UHealth blog.