City of Boynton Beach to Reinstate Facil Covering Requirements

Due to the rising positivity rates of Covid-19 in Palm Beach County and surrounding areas, the City of Boynton Beach is reinstating its facial covering requirement.

Effective Monday, January 3, 2022 and until further notice, per City policy, individuals, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear facial coverings when inside City-owned buildings and facilities and practice physical (social) distancing.

Those requiring a special accommodation should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator at 561-742-6241 or [email protected].