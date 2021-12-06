Charlie Cox confirmed as Marvel’s Daredevil

Image courtesy of IndieWire

Charlie Cox has been confirmed to play MArvel’s Daredevil.

As reported by IndieWire, Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige confirmed this news.

Feige states in an interview with CinemaBlend that Cox would be the only actor capable of playing the Marvel superhero.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen,” says Feige.

This does not confirm that Cox’s Daredevil will be entering the MCU, however, it does confirm that no other iteration of the superhero will be added to the cinematic universe. Cox played the character of Daredevil for three seasons in Netflix’s show by the same name.

The streaming service canceled the show after the third season, but there were rumors of Cox’s Daredevil making an appearance in the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” movie.

There has been no confirmation of a cameo appearance or a fourth season of Daredevil, however, fans now know that Charlie Cox is the official Daredevil.