Celebrating 60 Years Of Serving Palm Beach County Through Behavioral Health And Education

Dr. Fabiana DesRosiers and Commissioner Maria Marino

CFS Receives a Proclamation by the Board of County Commissioners of Palm Beach County

Boca Raton, FL – The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County recently celebrated their 60th Anniversary by receiving a proclamation from the Board of County Commissioners of Palm Beach County on November 16, 2021.

Palm Beach County Commissioner, Maria Marino presented Dr. Fabiana DesRosiers, CEO of the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County with a proclamation recognizing the impact the non-profit organization has made on serving individuals and families through behavioral health and education since its inception in 1961.

For 60 years, the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County has strived to strengthen individuals and families by offering professional, affordable, and accessible behavioral health and psychoeducational services to meet the growing needs of the most vulnerable residents in Palm Beach County.

Their philosophy is to help families deal with difficult mental health issues, heal from their lived traumas, and improve their lives. The center’s programs have supported those most in need, including at-risk pregnant mothers, victims of domestic violence or sexual abuse, parents struggling with childrearing issues, couples in unhealthy relationships, homeless families and individuals dealing with grief, depression, substance abuse and other forms of mental illness.

“The center’s services advance the belief that stronger families create stronger communities that thrive. We are honored to serve our community and be recognized by the Palm Beach County Commission for the quality services we continue to offer.” said Dr. Fabiana DesRosiers.



To learn more or to make a tax-deductible donation to the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc. visit https://ctrfam.org/.

About Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, Inc.:

Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County was established in 1961 to meet the mental health needs of the most vulnerable residents in Palm Beach County. The Center strives to strengthen individuals and families through professional, affordable, and accessible behavioral health and psychoeducational services.





