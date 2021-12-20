Boca West Country Club Named Association of Golf Merchandisers 2022 Platinum Award-Winner

Boca West Country Club has been named a 2022 Platinum Award winner by the Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM), recognizing the Club’s Golf Shoppe as one of the premier golf retail operations in the world. Boca West Country Club was judged by an impartial panel, and they were graded on new ideas, creativity, adaptability, and revenue-generating initiatives.

Boca West Country Club and other winners will be recognized at the Platinum Awards program at the close of the AGM Annual Retail Conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando on Tuesday, January 25.

“We are so proud of our retail team led by Director of Retail, Emily Gifford. Our 5,000 square foot Golf Shoppe offers our members the latest in golf apparel, lifestyle sportswear, accessories and equipment,” said Matthew Linderman, CCM, President, COO and General Manager of Boca West Country Club. “We are looking forward to seeing our fellow golf merchandise professionals soon at the AGM conference in January.”