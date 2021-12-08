Boca Raton Toy Drive arrives for its 15th anniversary

Boca Raton’s Toy Drive returns for its 15th anniversary this Sunday. The annual drive will be held Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located at 300 S. Military Trail Boca Raton FL 33486 in Sugar Sand Park, the toy drive is being sponsored by six Rotary Clubs in Boca Raton.

The goal for the Boca Raton Toy Drive is to collect as many toys for children as possible and have already reached 42% of its goal.

The event was first organized by Douglas Heizer and David Wilson in 2006. Since its creation, Heizer grew the drive to include all local Rotary Clubs in Boca Raton to help collect toys for underprivileged children in the local community.

The Boca Raton Tribune has also given support to this drive since day one. The newspaper has been a partner since it was founded in 2010 and has worked hands-on to be ‘your closest neighbor’ since its creation.

“This is what community newspapers are all about,” says Heizer. “Since day one at The Boca Raton Tribune our motto has always been, ‘Your Closest Neighbor’ and now we have been rewarded for it.”

The Boca Raton Tribune has won the Community Publishers of Florida (CPF) Milton & Bernice Beckerman Award in the past because of their contribution to the toy drive.

This award is presented to CPF members that benefit a community charity, fundraiser event for a charity or an employee that provided community service.

Those interested in contributing to the season of giving have two ways to donate. Boxes will be placed in certain businesses around the city and serve as drop-off locations. Look at https://www.bocaratontoydrive.com/ for more information.

Another way to contribute is by going to the Boca Toy Drive Amazon wishlist. Toys bought from the wishlist will be directly delivered to Santa Clause at the North Pole.

People can also donate financially, sign up to become a drop-off location, have a tent at the event and sign up to volunteer. For more information on how to volunteer or sign up, visit the Boca Raton Toy Drive website.