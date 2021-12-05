Boca Raton Historical Society Receives Florida Humanities “American Rescue Plan” COVID Relief Funding

Florida Humanities, the statewide, nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), has awarded the Boca Raton Historical Society a $24,500 grant for general operating costs to help recover from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This grant will be used to assist with salaries for the Society, which has been adversely impacted by the pandemic due to loss of funds because of the elimination of fundraisers, attendance fees, and store sales over the past two years.

“The Florida Humanities American Rescue Plan grant will allow the Boca Raton Historical Society to continue our role as the principal repository and source for local history. We strongly believe that heritage education contributes to the identification and cohesion of community and culture in having an active role in the community,” says BRHS Curator Susan Gillis.

The NEH received $135 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act of 2021, which was approved by Congress this past spring. The state humanities councils, including Florida Humanities, each received a portion of the NEH award to support museums, archives, historic sites and other humanities-focused nonprofits. The Boca Raton Historical Society was one of 129 organizations in Florida that was awarded ARP funding totaling $1.88 million from Florida Humanities. The grants are intended to meet immediate operational needs in order for organizations to remain viable and maintain delivery of public humanities programming and resources in their communities. Florida Humanities received 188 applications for ARP funding, with nonprofits requesting the most funds for staffing and utilities.

These funds, said Florida Humanities Executive Director Dr. Nashid Madyun, provide a safety net for the organizations so they can focus on other priorities, such as fundraising and creating programming. “For smaller nonprofits, when bills are paid and staff are safe and intact, that type of alleviation is immeasurable,” he said. “Florida Humanities is honored to provide a lifeline to our state’s cultural and historic organizations, ensuring they continue to enrich their local communities, and the Sunshine State at large, for years to come.”