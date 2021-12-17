Boca Beat, 12/17
- The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) recently installed Gerald “Gerry” J. Botko, DMD, MS, MAGD, FACD, as the organization’s new president during its Annual Meeting on November 21, 2021. Botko previously served as AGD’s president-elect and helped to lead the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The annual RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Women Changing the Game presented by FPL and Northwestern Mutual: The Striano Financial Group drew influential business and community leaders this week at Sklar Furnishings. The night of food, fun, and female empowerment headlined a panel of accomplished women who are leading the way in their respective industries. The annually event reinforced the message that women are a force to be reckoned with and are making strides not only in sports, but in all other industries as well.
- Generating a record-breaking $600,000 in scholarship funds to support the newest class of medical students at Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine, the College’s annual White Coats-4-Care (WC4C) major scholarship fundraiser was hosted this week at the new Schmidt Family Complex for Academic and Athletic Excellence.
- Florida Atlantic University celebrated the Schmidt Family Complex for Academic and Athletic Excellence yesterday with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The event marked a major milestone for the transformational facility that plays a central role in elevating FAU’s academic and athletic standing while helping students reach their greatest potential.
- The Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County recently celebrated their 60th Anniversary by receiving a proclamation from the Board of County Commissioners of Palm Beach County on November 16, 2021.
- After a record-breaking year of estate home sales at St. Andrews Country Club (at an average sales price of $2.8 million) and thus a significant growth in new memberships, the “Elite Distinguished Club of the World” and a “Platinum Club of America” is embarking on a $27.5 million enhancement plan to commence in April 2022. Plans include a reimagined clubhouse lobby and ladies’ card room; a complete redesign of its Fazio II golf course; a total reorientation, expansion and reconstruction of its Lakeside Restaurant and its Aquatic Center’s poolside Café Blue and enrichments to its fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts and children’s playground.
- A Boca Raton couple was robbed at gunpoint. As reported by WPTV, the robbery occurred Dec. 10. The robbery occurred in the 300 block of Northeast Fifth Drive at 1:15 a.m. Police Spokeswoman Jessica Desir states that a resident in the home heard noises coming from the living room.
- Early distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Florida reached the intended senior population, but it failed to ensure equal access for lower-income and minority communities, according to a study from researchers at Florida Atlantic University.
- Graduating with a good job is every college student’s dream, and Chase Skibitsky just made his come true. The new graduate of Palm Beach State College’s Engineering Technology program will cross the stage at Grad Walk Dec. 12 and three weeks later walk into his new job at Dynamic Engineering Consultants, PC. He starts his new position as a CAD designer Jan. 3 at the company’s office in Chester, New Jersey.
- On Friday, Dec. 17, beginning at 5:00 pm, the City of Boynton Beach will host Friday Flicks, a free outdoor movie at Centennial Park in Downtown Boynton. The featured film, The Grinch, will be shown on a large screen under the City’s historic banyan tree. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
- The City of Boynton Beach will host an Affordable Art Show: Holiday Edition beginning on December 2 through December 21 at the Arts & Cultural Center (125 E. Ocean Ave.). Admission is free. The show will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on Monday – Friday, and Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm, with extended hours during the City’s Holiday Tree Lighting Event on Dec. 3 (6 – 9 pm).
- Five Palm Beach State College students are hoping to improve the lives of others as they become the first to graduate from the bachelor’s degree program in Human Services. Each one has overcome great challenges ranging from addiction and depression to abuse and bullying and now have a deep desire to help others in similar situations.
