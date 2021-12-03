Boca Beat, 12/03
- The Fuller Center will hold its Annual Wee Dream Ball, the organization’s signature fundraiser, on Friday, December 3 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. Event co-chairs are Fuller Center Board President Simone Spiegel and Foundation Board President Peg Anderson, with fellow Fuller Center Board members Hiromi Printz and David Clark serving as Honorary Chairs.
- Kicking off the 2021 holiday season, CP Group’s Annual “Community” Tree Lighting in Boca Raton at its Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) drew hundreds of local yuletide revelers for a full evening of winter magic culminating in the illumination of a 40-foot Christmas tree, decked in thousands of twinkling LED lights and hundreds of ornaments.
- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science recently launched a new “Professional Ph.D. Program in Computer Science,” designed specifically for working professionals.
- An exciting new restaurant, Corvina Seafood Grill, featuring a renowned chef, an array of unique culinary creations, and stunning interior and exterior spaces, will open in bustling downtown Boca Raton this Friday, December 3. The 235-seat restaurant was created by industry veterans Dean Carras and Patrick Marino, along with operating partners David Wizenberg and renowned Washington, D.C. Executive Chef Jeff Tunks.
- 94 Volunteers from the Junior League of Boca Raton donated 124 Thanksgiving in a Box to Boca Helping Hands and three additional large boxes of extra food. Boca Helping Hands used these boxes to provide families with turkeys and all the ingredients needed to cook a holiday feast.
- Florida Atlantic University is pleased to welcome Richard S. Isaacson, M.D., a world-renowned neurologist and researcher, as director of the newly launched FAU Center for Brain Health within the Schmidt College of Medicine, established through the generous support of The Harry T. Mangurian, Jr. Foundation. He also will direct the Alzheimer’s Prevention Clinic and lead an academic clinical research program aimed at reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease, and Lewy body dementia in individuals with a family history of these diseases who do not yet have any cognitive decline or other clinical complaints.
- Top health and community leaders gathered for a watch party on November 9, 2021 at Palm Healthcare Pavilion in West Palm Beach, FL, when Palm Beach County was recognized as one of 10 winners from across the United States of the 2020-2021 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize during a virtual ceremony. The Prize honors and elevates communities for working at the forefront of advancing health, opportunity, and equity. Palm Beach County now joins Broward County, Eatonville, and Miami-Dade County as the fourth Florida community to win the distinguished Prize.
- Need to brush up on your gift-wrapping skills this holiday season? The Boynton Beach City Library will host a free gift-wrapping demonstration program and movie event for the community on Monday, December 13. The event will begin at 11 am in the City Commission Chambers, located on the first floor of City Hall at 100 E. Ocean Ave., Boynton Beach.
- Enhance Health, LLC announced today it has created over 200 full time jobs at its Coral Springs headquarters in three short months, and a goal to add another 150 positions by June 2022. There is an extremely diverse group of agents with most being minorities and women.
- Maddie wishes for a “girlie” bedroom and her favorite color is pink. Thanks to Special Spaces Boca Raton and State Farm®, nine-year-old Maddie, from Delray Beach who is undergoing treatment for Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that affects muscle tissue, will receive her wish.
- On National GivingTuesday, Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, intercity rail in America, presented 211 with a donation of $43,000 to be distributed across the organization’s Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach/Treasure Coast chapters. The donation was presented to 211 by Brightline’s President Patrick Goddard at the Fort Lauderdale Brightline station. Through their collaborative partnership, Brightline and 211 aim to continue to work together on activations providing resources for mental health awareness.
- Adults and kids alike are invited to “Walk the Walk” to support local children’s charities with the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County. The organization’s First Annual Walk the Walk at the Palm Beaches Marathon is happening on Saturday, December 11 at 10 a.m. at the Meyers Amphitheater, 104 Datura Street, West Palm Beach.
