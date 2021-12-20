Arrest made by Boca Raton Police after woman’s body found during welfare check

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Boca Raton Police responded to a residence along Glouchester Street in reference to a welfare check. The caller requested a welfare check on her adult daughter (victim) after she received strange text messages from her number but was unable to reach her. The victim went to the above residence to pick up her child from her child’s father but had not returned.

Officers contacted the child’s father who provided information on the whereabouts of the victim and child, which further raised officers’ concern. During the investigation, the victim’s vehicle was found unattended in a parking lot near the residence.

The vehicle was parked haphazardly and the victim’s keys and purse were on the front seat. A search of the area was conducted and exigency was established for officers to enter and check the residence for the victim and child. Officers found the victim deceased inside a bedroom with a wound to her chest. The child was not inside the residence but was later located safe at a relative’s house.

Boca Raton Police detectives conducted interviews and gathered evidence. During an interview with the child’s father, he admitted to shooting the mother of his child in the chest during an argument. He then moved her vehicle and texted people from her phone to buy himself time. The child was not present at the time of the incident. As a result of the investigation, the child’s father was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder with a Firearm. If you have any information relevant to this ongoing case, please contact Detective Alfredo Lima at (561) 620-6246.