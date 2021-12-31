Actress Betty White dead at 99

Actress Betty White, star of “The Golden Girls” and many other TV series and films, has died just weeks before her 100th birthday, TMZ reported Friday.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say the 99-year-old comedy legend passed away at her Los Angeles home Friday morning. She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” White’s agent Jeff Witjas told People in a statement on Friday confirming the tragic news. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

No cause of death has been revealed.