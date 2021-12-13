13-Year-Old Dies During Attempted Traffic Stop by Boynton Beach Police

Boynton Beach police have confirmed that a 13-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon during an attempted traffic stop.

According to BBPD, the boy was observed recklessly driving a dirt bike on Boynton Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m.

According to the police report, officers attempted to make a traffic stop, and the teen lost control of the dirt bike and collided with a median curb in the 800 block of North Federal Highway.

The teen — who was wearing a helmet — was thrown from the bike and slammed into a sign in the median. The 13-year-old was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our hearts go out to the family members of this young person, and they can trust that we and our law enforcement partners will be conducting a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred,” Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said in a release. “Can’t say how difficult it is to think of the loss of somebody as young as 13 years old. Such a bright future ahead of them. I know our community is upset.”