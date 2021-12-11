11th Annual White Coats-4-Care Scholarship Fundraiser Raised $600,000

White Coats-4-Care Host Committee; Co-Chair Jon and Bonnie Kaye (seated, center)

to “Dress and Equip” FAU Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine’s Newest Class

Boca Raton, FL – Generating a record-breaking $600,000 in scholarship funds to support the newest class of medical students at Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine, the College’s annual White Coats-4-Care (WC4C) major scholarship fundraiser was hosted this week at the new Schmidt Family Complex for Academic and Athletic Excellence.

“Recognizing that raising medical scholarship funds is an essential mission, it was especially poignant and inspiring to gather again as a community after nearly two years of pandemic impact,” shared Co-Chair Bonnie Kaye, who with Kaye Communications (KCOM-PR) partner Jon Kaye has co-chaired WC4C for 11 consecutive years since its inception.

With the average cost of a medical education reaching $250,000 in-state to $400,000

out-of-state, 80-85% of the College’s talented students require financial assistance. Heavy

debt often impacts both a student’s choice of medical school as well as their medical specialty

based on its income potential to repay loans.

“Scholarship monies raised through the annual White Coats-4-Care initiative give students the ability to follow their hearts, not their debts, into lifelong medical careers,” noted Co-chair Jon Kaye. Since its inaugural reception, White Coats-4-Care has raised more than $1.5 million.

This year Ann and John Wood committed $400,000 to support 10 medical students in the Class of 2025 as part of the inaugural year of the Robert A. Wood FAU Medical Scholars Fund. This visionary fund will support these deserving students through all 4 years of medical school. At the reception it was announced they will be doubling their commitment for next summer’s incoming class of 2026 to total $800,000 to support 20 medical students for all four years.

“It is because of the generosity and dedication of our community, we can continue to attract the best and brightest medical students from a diverse array of backgrounds, and deliver on our mission of advancing the health and well-being of our community by training future generations of humanistic physicians,” shared Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine Interim Dean Sarah Wood, M.D.

Wood reported that the college’s 11th class of 64 new medical students was selected based on both their academic accomplishments and humanistic attributes. “This well-rounded class has an array of talents, skills and experiences including competitive collegiate athletes in sports ranging from rock climbing to dancing, artistic talents ranging from graphic artists to pianists, fluency in languages spanning from Catalan to Arabic and Malayalam and diverse experiences ranging from a fellowship with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to a software engineer working on artificial intelligence research. Because we strive to train physicians to mirror the communities they will serve, this class has it covered.”

WC4C co-chairs are supported by a dedicated committee, including Patricia Anastasio, M.D. and Thomas Mersch, Esq.; Melissa Azrack; Alisa Cohen; Lori Berman and Jeffrey Ganeles, D.M.D.; Donna and Joseph Biase, M.D.; Phyllis and Michael T.B. Dennis, M.D.; Bryan and Joanna Drowos, D.O.; Beth and Kenneth Garrod, M.D.; June Gelb; Bonnie Halperin; Arlene Herson; Beth Johnston; Allen B. Konis, D.D.S.; Deborah Leising; Natalia Margolis; Elizabeth and Stuart Markowitz, M.D.; Francine and Nathan Nachlas, M.D.; Lynn and Joseph Ouslander, M.D.; Ronald L. Rubin, D.M.D.; Constance Scott; Robin Trompeter and Robert Weinroth.

Launched in 2010, FAU’s Schmidt College of Medicine is one of approximately 157 accredited medical schools in the U.S. The college matriculates up to 64 medical students each year and has been nationally recognized for its innovative curriculum. To further FAU’s commitment to ensure that the region will continue to have an adequate and well-trained physician workforce, the Schmidt College of Medicine Consortium for Graduate Medical Education (GME) was formed in 2011 with five leading hospitals in Palm Beach County. The Consortium currently has five accredited residencies in internal medicine, surgery, emergency medicine, psychiatry, and neurology as well as four fellowship programs in cardiology, geriatrics, vascular surgery and hospice/palliative medicine. Due to the diversity of its students, FAU’s Schmidt College of Medicine is ranked 24th in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.”

To learn more about the White Coat Society or other gift options, contact Assistant Vice President for Development David Green, at (561) 297-4243 or [email protected].