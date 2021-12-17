$100K Gift Largest in FAU Beach Volleyball History

An anonymous family has made a $100,000 gift commitment to the Florida Atlantic University Beach Volleyball team. It’s the largest gift ever received by the program.



“We are very proud of the academic and athletic success of our beach volleyball program and this gift will help the program continue its incredible trajectory,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian White said. “Receiving the largest gift in program history is a testament to the success Coach [Capri] Grotowski, our student-athletes and our beach volleyball coaching staff have had. We are very grateful to the family who stepped up and saw an opportunity to help this program continue to grow.”



The gift will be used to fund the addition of two new courts (for a total of five) and a scoreboard at the FAU Beach Burrow, home of the school’s beach volleyball program.



“We are beyond excited to receive such a generous gift,” head coach Capri Grotowski said. “We feel this will truly take our program to the next level. Training and competing in a state-of-the-art facility will help propel our team toward being a national powerhouse. The addition of a digital scoreboard and two courts will allow FAU to host bigger events, conference tournaments and improve the viewing experience for our fans.”

Construction and installation of the new courts and scoreboard at the beach volleyball facility is expected to begin during the calendar year 2022.