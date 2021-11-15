WHICH ROAD TO TAKE TO THE MAGIC KINGDOM WHERE MEDIA EXPOSURE BRINGS FAME AND FORTUNE?

I’m often asked by inquisitive CEO’s and their doubting Thomas CFO’s how fast our PR firm can make them well known and hugely successful.

First thing I tell them is there are no guarantees. We don’t control what media will do or how long it might take to impress them enough to act. We plant seeds, then water them with our words and pitches until they sprout hopefully into major exposure.

Then I’ll dutifully explain that until we start the PR journey, we won’t know exactly what road will lead us straight to the magic kingdom. I’m the CEO of a PR firm, not the Wizard of Oz.

Hopefully the prospective client has a captivating tale we can tell, something refreshing, innovative and different to offer as we troll the media landscape.

If not, I might suggest they stick to advertising. We loathe representing anything dull and boring for fear it will wear out our welcome with media friends.

Many of our former clients will verify we’re good at reaching that illusive pair, fame and fortune, who like so much to hang out together, especially those former clients of ours who today are billionaires! And ever grateful they hired us.

As for our PR goals and strategies, I’ll tell prospects we plan to generate media exposure that will make themselves or their company’s products or services more widely known and appreciated, hence on the radar of many more customers, advertisers and sponsors, not to mention investors and those legions of celebrities longing to swoon over their product on TV. For pay, of course.

Also, I’ll point out if they have success stories or innovative approaches, this can speed up the process of making them attractive to outlets and venues looking for hot topics, breaking news sources, experts to interview or speakers who’ll inspire. When applicable, we’ll bring them to TV as we know many producers hunting for breakout content to serve to a legion of hungry outlets.

Finally, as we’re also a licensed Talent Agency, MaddenTalent, I usually explain why besides a fee, there might be a commission involved. In addition to new business our publicity stimulates, there may be deals we bring to them, for which they’ll owe us a commission. This is applied to revenues they receive directly from our efforts, including from partners or investors or from paid speaking engagements, TV commercials or sponsorships we arrange.

In short, I’ll explain if we’re also acting as their agent, they’ll owe us a commission only from monies coming to them as a direct result of our efforts as their agent.

Besides an inveterate blogger, Tom Madden is an author of countless published articles and five books, including his latest, WORDSHINE MAN, available in January on Amazon. He is the founder and CEO of TransMedia Group, an award-winning public relations firm serving clients worldwide since 1981 and has conducted remarkably successful media campaigns and crisis management for America’s largest companies and organizations.