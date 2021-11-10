The Symphonia Announces December Concerts

Alexander Platt

Boca Raton, FL — The SYMPHONIA, South Florida’s premier chamber orchestra is gearing up for two December concerts to kick of their orchestral season – Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, both at 3 p.m., taking place at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton.

SATURDAY, DEC. 4 AND SUNDAY, DEC. 5, 2021 AT 3:00 PM

‘LOVE IN THE AFTERNOON’

A versatile conductor of orchestras, operas and music festivals, Alexander Platt, who led The Symphonia from 2006-2009, returns to Boca Raton to perform alongside guitarist Jason Vieaux.

Grammy-winner Jason Vieaux, said to be “among the elite of today’s classical guitarists” (Gramophone), was described by NPR as “perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation.” Among his extensive discography is the 2015 Grammy-winning album for Best Classical Instrumental Solo, Play.

PROGRAM

STILL “The Quiet One,” from the Lyric Suite (arr. Alexander Platt)

RODRIGO Concierto de Aranjuez

BIZET Symphony in C

Individual tickets start at $50 per person. Information on subscriptions, single concert tickets and programs is available at thesymphonia.org, by calling 561-376-3848, or by emailing [email protected].

UPDATE: A FEW ADDITIONAL SEATS HAVE JUST BEEN ADDED TO SUNDAY’S CONCERT ON DECEMBER 5 (Previously Announced as Sold Out)

About The SYMPHONIA

The SYMPHONIA, recognized as the region’s premier chamber orchestra, provides high-quality classical music for the enjoyment and benefit of the South Florida community. The SYMPHONIA’S performances and educational outreach programs feature nationally and internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists, enhancing the cultural lives of area residents, with special emphasis on its younger citizens. Follow on Instagram @TheSymphonia and on Facebook @SymphoniaBoca. More at thesymphonia.org.