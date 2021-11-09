The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum to Open FIRST RESPONDERS Exhibit on November 20

Chamber Member Update

(Boca Raton, FL – November 9, 2021) Mary Csar, Executive Director of The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum,today announced the nonprofit organization’s first changing exhibit since re-opening earlier this month: FIRST RESPONDERS, opening Saturday, November 20, 10 am to 4 pm.

The new exhibit commemorates Boca Raton’s first responders. From the early days of moonshine to the 21st Century anthrax attacks, this exhibit walks visitors through the history of the local Fire Department, Police Department, EMS, and Dispatchers, revealing how each department has grown and shrunk in relation to the surrounding community.

“We are inviting city employees and their families, as well as current and former first responders, to join us on the exhibit’s opening day as we celebrate a century of local heroes from Town Marshall Charlie Raulerson in 1926; to Betty Taylor, the first woman to work for the Boca Raton Police Department and its first dispatcher back in the 1950s; to those brave officers who confronted the vicious anthrax attack in 2001,” says Csar.

The FIRST RESPONDERS exhibit is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

About The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Now open to the public Wednesday through Friday, 10 am to 4 pm, the

museum is located in Historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.