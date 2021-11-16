The Holiday Tales Granny Will Never Tell

Boca Raton, FL – There are two ways to tell the holidays are upon us: first, THE HOME…for the holidays comes to The Mizner Cultural Park Theatre In Boca Raton. There are four performances, opening on Black Friday and Saturday, November 26th and 27th at 7:30, and at 2:00 on Saturday and Sunday, November 27th and 28th.

The second way to tell it’s the holidays? “It’s when the Ensure® changes,” says Naomi Lipschitz-Yamamoto-Murphy, “from Pumpkin Spice to Peppermint Mocha.”

Naomi is one the 18-characters played by two actors. They all live at Pelican Roost, the party school of retirement communities.

THE HOME… is written and performed by Compton & Bennett, the same people who wrote Assisted Living: The Musical®. AL:TM has been performed by the authors in theatres coast-to-coast. It has been produced by more than a dozen other theatre companies.

At Pelican Roost, where 70-something is the new 20-something, everyday eccentrics find themselves celebrating the ironies and the joys of retirement living.

Naomi, for example, exploits her casting couch as Director of Holiday Activities.

Nick Dent drives holiday shoppers crazy on his “Motorized Wal-Mart Shopping Scooter”.

And you’ll never think of the Little Drummer Boy the same way again.

At The Mizner Cultural Park Theatre, the two actors are the show’s authors, Betsy Bennett and Rick Compton.

THE HOME…for the holidays appeals not only to seniors, but to everyone who wonders what really happens when they are not visiting the old folks. The show deals with adult topics.

Audiences see their relatives, their friends and themselves in songs and skits such as “Discombobulated”, “The Gift of The Bag Guy” and “The Peril of The Bells”.

There are sketches about a red-hot mama riding for a hiding on her white Harley, and about a lawyer selling gift cards for his legal services, and about three not-so-wise men who talk their way through the pearly gates.

Playgoers are given several good reasons to avoid “Granny’s Christmas Goose”.

There are four performances of the 80-minute show: 7:30 shows on Friday and Saturday, November 26th and 27th; and 2:00 matinees on Saturday and Sunday, November 27th and 28th. Prices range from $33 to $45.

Tickets are available at www.MiznerParkCulturalCenter.com and by calling 844-672-2849.