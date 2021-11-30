Chamber Member Update

It’s that time of year again, FLU season. As we begin this holiday season of course we have stumbled upon a new covid variant “Omicron”.



The G Spot Aesthetics and Wellness has not officially had our grand opening, but we wanted to let the Boca Community know that we are here for you!!



The G Spot Aesthetics & Wellness offers “No Cost Covid Testing” whether you are in need of a Rapid/PCR test. We got you covered! All we ask is that you schedule an appointment, so we know how to prepare for your arrival. Appointments can be scheduled online at

https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2f%2f%2fwww.vagaro.com%2fthegspot&c=E,1,An7ojALgRDYCkxWOfkTJlaGocIaBG4MmC6JUVLEJit7uDtvl2bn5dbMktA3tTCPIhVWWkVhz1qMDI_XQXQInjnW5RESCtJPvBPtqCOHW0l8,&typo=1 or by phone at (561) 717-8379.



We also do social and corporate events if needed also at “No Cost”. Please feel free to contact us If interested in special events. Please contact Lauren for more info at (561) 858-5467.





Wishing you all a happy and healthy holiday this season!





Warm regards,

The Boca G Spot team