The Fuller Center Wee Dream Ball Will Celebrate Agency’s 50th Anniversary

Boca Raton, FL – The Fuller Center will hold its Annual Wee Dream Ball, the organization’s signature fundraiser, on Friday, December 3 from 6 to 11 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. Event co-chairs are Fuller Center Board President Simone Spiegel and Foundation Board President Peg Anderson, with fellow Fuller Center Board members Hiromi Printz and David Clark serving as Honorary Chairs.

Cocktail hour will include the coveted Neiman Marcus Chance Game and an elevated Silent Auction followed by dinner and dancing. The evening will conclude with a special 50th Anniversary presentation. Tickets are $300 per person and can be purchased at ffcdc.org/special-events/wee-dream-ball.

“This year’s event will celebrate the agency’s 50th Anniversary and is expected to surprise and delight all who attend. We promise it will be a night to remember! Funds raised at the Wee Dream Ball play such a crucial role in supporting our hardworking families and their children,” said Ellyn Okrent, CEO of the Fuller Center.

Event sponsors include Kathy and Paul Adkins, Arthur and Shelly Adler, Adriana’s Designs, ADT Security Services, Amy and Mike Kazma, Peg Anderson, Boca Raton Magazine, Christine E. Lynn, E.M. Lynn Foundation, Robin and Charles Deyo, Excell Auto Group, Karma Palm Beach and Karma Broward, Fast Signs, Karen and Jay Foreman, Leslie and David Kantor, Silvana and Barry Halperin, Wendy and Matthew Maschler, Neiman Marcus Boca Raton, Hiromi and Robert Printz, Jo Ann and Phillip Procacci, Publix Super Markets Charities, Janice and Jeffrey Sandelman, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Eda and Cliff Viner. Table Sponsors include Daskal Bolton, LLP, Fast Signs Boca Raton, Al and Joni Goldberg, Stacey and Evan Packer, The Polo Club of Boca Raton and Edith Stein.

To sponsor the event, purchase tickets, or make a Gift from the Heart donation in support of the Fuller Center, please contact Special Event Manager Alana Lagerström at [email protected] or call (561) 391-7274, ext. 134.

About the Fuller Center



The Fuller Center has been a community cornerstone for over 50 years, providing under- resourced children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Our goal is to support hardworking families and their children to achieve their full potential. We believe all children should have the chance to experience success in school, in work, and in life, regardless of their parents’ income or zip code.



For children 6 weeks to 5 years old, we offer a holistic early education program, setting the foundation for school success and lifelong learning. For school-age youth, we have opened a private CHOICE elementary school serving Kindergarten to third grade, and we offer after-school, summer camp, and out-of-school-time programs to develop skills in social interaction, literacy, science, technology, math, and the arts, and providing tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment activities. We have incorporated a teen program providing youth the opportunities to build skills in leadership, communication, project development, work skills readiness, and community service.



At the Fuller Center, we believe that educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community. The Fuller Center offers a unique, comprehensive system of family support to ensure that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families and make a positive economic impact in our community. We know that when it comes to turning the tide of generational, economic inequity and making a positive impact, tomorrow begins today!

