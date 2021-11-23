The Boca Raton Historical Society Inducts 2021 WALK OF RECOGNITION Honorees

Chamber Member Update

(Boca Raton, FL – November 23, 2021) The Boca Raton Historical Society welcomed more than 100 distinguished guests to the 2021 Walk of Recognition induction ceremony and reception, which was held last week at the Addison. The annual honor goes to individuals and organizations that have “served for the interest of our community and have enriched the lives of the citizens of the Boca Raton.”

The 2021 Walk of Recognition inductees included:

+ George S. Brown, Jr., Deputy City Manager of Boca Raton and a former board member of the Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, who has been pivotal in developing the positive partnership between the City and Florida Atlantic University, including the development of the new Stadium complex, Research Park, and University commons. He is active with the International City Management Association, the Florida City and County Management Association, and the Florida League of Cities, where he is a strong advocate for ”home rule’ for cities. A talented pianist, organist and singer, Brown was introduced at the reception by Kerry Koen.

+ Robert K. Rollins, Jr., President of The Beacon Group, an Independent Insurance Agency, who served on the City of Boca Raton’s Parks and Recreation Board for 10 years, is Past President for both the local Soccer Association and the Boca Raton Rotary Club and has served on the Board of Directors of the FAU Foundation. Gordon Gilbert introduced the honoree.

+ Edith Stein, co-founder of the Martin & Edith Stein Family Foundation which recently donated $5 million in support of a planned arts and innovation center in Mizner Park; other local beneficiaries include the Boca Raton Philharmonic Symphonia, Boca Raton Museum of Art, Boca Ballet Theatre, the Boca Raton Hospital Foundation, and the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County. She was introduced by Walk of Recognition founder Marta Batmasian.

+ The George Snow Scholarship Fund, which is dedicated to helping deserving students within the community to achieve their career goals through the pursuit of higher education, awarding almost $16-million in scholarships since 1981 to nearly 2,400 Snow Scholars. Tim Snow represented the Foundation and was introduced by Al Travasos.

Because last year’s ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic, the 2020 Walk of Recognition inductees were also honored: Terry Fedele; the late Jay Van Vechten, who was represented by his widow Lowell Van Vechten; and Boca Ballet Theatre, represented by co-founders Dan Guinn and Jane Tyree.

About the Boca Raton Historical Society:

The mission of the Historical Society is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. After a lengthy renovation project, the Historical Society will open the new History Alive! exhibits in The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum on November 3, 2021.

The museum is located in Historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.