“Thanksgiving to-go” feeds families in Boca Raton

Jewish Family Services delivered meals to families in Boca Raton.

As reported by WPTV, the meal drive occurred on Nov. 21 and over 300 households received a Thanksgiving to-go.

The meals were for vulnerable families of Jewish Family Services, many of who are Holocaust survivors and participants of the center.

This year was the organization’s second annual Thanksgiving to-go and Jewish Family Services delivered over 500 meals.

“One of the things that they always really enjoy is any time there’s a delivery of food to them by volunteers, especially volunteers with children is just so much enjoyment that they get to interact with a younger generation,” says president and CEO of Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services, Danielle Harman.

“So we get a lot of letters, we get a lot of phone calls thanking us and it really makes people feel good, they feel like the community cares about them and that they’re not forgotten at this time of year,” continues Hartman.

Hartman states that it was important to have this in-person event because of how many people were isolated during the pandemic.

“When the pandemic struck, and we had to seize the in-person event, it was important to keep the continuity because so many older adults have been so isolated during COVID that we really felt it was important to show them that continued sense of community by bringing Thanksgiving to them,” says Hartman.

Volunteers started preparing food at 8 a.m. on Nov. 21 and delivered them at 10 a.m. The event is being sponsored by Edith Stein and Etta and Raymond Zimmerman, longtime funders of the banquet.