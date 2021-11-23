SWA’s November Household Hazardous Waste Tip – After the Feast, Recycle the Grease

By Robert S Weinroth

First I would like to congratulate County Vice Mayor Gregg Weiss on being elected the next chair of the Solid Waste Authority Board. After two years as Chair, I was pleased to relinquish the gavel to my friend and collegue.

With Thanksgiving coming up, here’s a little lesson in how to dispose of cooking oil.

Fried turkeys are a Thanksgiving treat, but that used cooking oil? Not so much.

All home cooking oils – frying oil and bacon and hamburger drippings – can cause problems with plumbing, sewage collection systems and septic systems.

If dumped down any drain, these oils can clog pipes, even if washed down with hot water. Blocked pipes can also cause sewage backups – an unappetizing thought and potentially expensive repair.

Fortunately, Palm Beach County residents can recycle their used cooking oil for FREE, including canola, corn, olive, peanut and vegetable oils, as well as lard.

To recycle your oil:

Allow the used cooking oil to cool.

Carefully pour the cooled cooking oil into a large, sturdy plastic or wax-coated leak-proof container no larger than 5 gallons, such as the original container or a juice carton.

Cap the container securely.

Don’t mix the used cooking oil with any other liquids or products.

Take to any of the SWA’s seven Home Chemical and Recycling Centers.

The SWA’s locations include (from north county to south county):

Jupiter

North County Transfer Station

14185 Military Trail (SWA Rd) in Jupiter

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Home Chemical and Recycling Center

6161 N. Jog Rd in West Palm Beach

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Glades Regional Transfer Station

1701 State Rd 15 in Belle Glade

Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.



West Central Transfer Station

9743 Weisman Way in Royal Palm Beach

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Central County Transfer Station

1810 Lantana Rd in Lantana

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Southwest County Transfer Station

13400 S State Road 7 in Delray Beach

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



South County Transfer Station

1901 SW 4th Ave. in Delray Beach

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This used cooking oil drop off program is for residential cooking oil only. Commercial and industrial customers must contact a licensed commercial grease hauler for cooking oil disposal. Call 561-687-1100 for disposal options.

For more information on recycling cooking oil, go to SWA.org/CookingOil.

In the last fiscal year, Palm Beach County residents recycled more than 49,000 pounds of cooking oil at the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers. Overall, the SWA’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers either recycled or safely disposed of 4.9M pounds of household hazardous wastes.

Remember, pollution prevention starts at home. A full list of household hazardous wastes can be found atSWA.org/HCRC [swa.org] or call 866-SWA-INFO (toll-free) to learn more about the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County’s Home Chemical and Recycling Centers.