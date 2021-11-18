Starbucks offers free reusable cups with drink purchase

Starbucks offers customers free reusable cups with the purchase of a drink.

As reported by NBC San Diego, customers can receive the reusable cup with the purchase of a holiday or fall drink on Nov. 18.

Quantities of the free reusable cup are limited and available while supplies last. The cup giveaway is available however customers order, including pickup, mobile orders, through delivery and curbside pickup.

“The reusable red cup has become a tradition for customers each holiday season and is a step towards reducing single-use cup waste as we work towards our planet-positive goals,” says chief marketing officer for Starbucks, Brady Brewer.

“As we build on our strong start to the holiday season, we’re delighted to bring back our reusable red cup giveaway for the fourth straight year,” continues Brewer.

This year’s reusable cup is made with 50% recycled material and honors Starbucks’ 50th anniversary. The design resembles a Christmas present wrapped in classic red backgrounds as well as ribbons and stars.

The drinks that qualify for the free cup include the Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Apple Crisp Macchiato, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Toasted White Hot Chocolate.