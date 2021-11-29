South Florida Based Enhance Health, LLC is Creating Local Jobs With a Minority

Matt Herman

Focused Approach Using a Capital Investment of $150 Million from New Partner Bain Capital

Boca Raton, FL – Enhance Health, LLC announced today it has created over 200 full time jobs at its Coral Springs headquarters in three short months, and a goal to add another 150 positions by June 2022. There is an extremely diverse group of agents with most being minorities and women.

Enhance Health is a new technology – enabled digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform focused on serving the Medicare Advantage market. In addition to serving the Medicare market they will also serve the individual and family plan segment of the insurance industry.

Enhance Health Chief Executive Officer Matt Herman is a lifelong resident of South Florida. “More than 10,000 people in the United States turn 65 every day and are tasked with choosing their health insurance plans in a crowded and often confusing market. Our vision is to simplify the Medicare experience so that consumers can get the care they need,” said Herman.

Medicare can be a complex and overwhelming experience for people therefore Enhance Health has committed to a growing technology distribution platform to guide today’s seniors on a better, more enjoyable Medicare journey with better outcomes and satisfaction.

Bain Capital, a private investment firm with over $150 billion under management across 22 offices and four continents, as part of their growth strategy in the insurance sector, has come in as a partner to Enhance Health and brings not only capital, but additional management experience and a track record of crafting creative solutions to drive growth.

“Bain Capital Insurance brings deep experience and resources that will help achieve our mission to be a true-value added partner to our customers and to make the shopping experience for insurance less complicated, time intensive and costly,” said Herman.

As a leading employer in the city of Coral Springs, the economic impact can be appreciated by other local businesses and eateries.

“I am grateful to Enhance Health for choosing the city of Coral Springs to expand their operations. Their decision enhances the viability of the futures of many,” said Coral Springs Commissioner, Joy Carter.

For more information on Enhance Health or for job opportunities, please visit www.enhancehealth.com.